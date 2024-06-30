Advertisement
English Derby joy for Liam Dowling

Jun 30, 2024 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Liam Dowling's De Lahdedah has won the English Derby in Towcester

He won in a time of 28.58 last night to land the top prize of 175 thousand pounds.

Liam Dowling's Ballymac Gizmo placed 5th

