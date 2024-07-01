Advertisement
England's chances of winning Euro 2024 alive - but only just

Jul 1, 2024 10:11 By radiokerrysport
England's chances of winning Euro 2024 are alive - but only just.

They needed an extra time winner from Harry Kane to squeeze past Slovakia in their last 16 tie.

Gareth Southgate's side will now take on Switerland in the last 8.

Spain have joined England in the next round after a 4-1 win over Georgia last night.

The action continues in Germany this evening.

Tie of the round sees France come up against Belgium in their last 16 encounter at 5pm.

Then 2016 champions Portugal take on Slovenia in Frankfurt at 8pm.

