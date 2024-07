The second semi-final of Euro 2024 will be decided today.

First up, England will play Switzerland in Dusseldorf at 5pm.

Later, Netherlands will take on Türkiye at 8 in Berlin.

Last night, France got the better of a penalty shoot-out with Portugal to secure their place in the semi-finals.

They will play Spain in Munich on Tuesday night, after they defeated hosts Germany in extra time on Friday.