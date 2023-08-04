Advertisement
England given boost as Keira Walsh steps up recovery

Aug 4, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrysport
England given boost as Keira Walsh steps up recovery
England have been given a boost three days ahead of their first knockout game at the Women's World Cup as Keira Walsh steps up her recovery.

The midfielder is back training after injuring her knee in the group game against Denmark.

FIFA has confirmed it's investigating an allegation of misconduct within the Zambia team at the tournament.

The African nation's head coach Bruce Mwape has been accused of rubbing his hands over the chest of one of his players two days before their victory over Costa Rica.

Football's world governing body say they do have safeguarding staff with each of the teams in Australia and New Zealand.

