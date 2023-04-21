England captain to miss World Cup

England captain Leah Williamson will miss this summer’s Women’s World Cup.
Her club Arsenal have confirmed the midfielder suffered a ruptured ACL in their midweek defeat to Manchester United.
Advertisement
England captain Leah Williamson will miss this summer’s Women’s World Cup.
Her club Arsenal have confirmed the midfielder suffered a ruptured ACL in their midweek defeat to Manchester United.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus