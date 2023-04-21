Advertisement
Sport

England captain to miss World Cup

Apr 21, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
England captain Leah Williamson will miss this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Her club Arsenal have confirmed the midfielder suffered a ruptured ACL in their midweek defeat to Manchester United.

