Advertisement
Sport

Emily Murphy poised to make Ireland debut

Feb 23, 2024 12:51 By radiokerrysport
Emily Murphy poised to make Ireland debut
Share this article

Emily Murphy is poised to make her Republic of Ireland debut tonight.

The 20-year-old forward has received international clearance ahead of the friendly against Italy.

Kick off in Florence is at a quarter-past-five Irish time.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Draw made for Europa League last 16; Kelleher set for an extended spell in Liverpool team
Advertisement
Ireland edged by Kosovo
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster Technological University launch €7 million Cyber Innovate programme
Dingle company says virtual maritime museum will be completed this year
Relatives of loved ones who died in crashes should speak about road safety in secondary schools
Irish Rail apologies for 'hugely disruptive delay' on Dublin to Kerry train
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus