Emily Murphy poised to make Ireland debut

Emily Murphy is poised to make her Republic of Ireland debut tonight.
The 20-year-old forward has received international clearance ahead of the friendly against Italy.
Kick off in Florence is at a quarter-past-five Irish time.
Advertisement
Emily Murphy is poised to make her Republic of Ireland debut tonight.
The 20-year-old forward has received international clearance ahead of the friendly against Italy.
Kick off in Florence is at a quarter-past-five Irish time.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus