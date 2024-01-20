Egypt confirm Mo Salah will miss their next two matches

The Egyptian F-A have confirmed that Mo Salah will miss their next two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.

They say the Liverpool forward suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of yesterday’s draw with Ghana.

It means Salah will miss Egypt’s remaining Group B fixture with Cape Verde, and a last-16 tie should they make it.

Roberto Lopes helped Cape Verde reach the knockout phase, playing the full 90-minutes of their 3-nil defeat of Mozambique.

Also into the last-16 with a game to spare are defending champions Senegal, after their 3-1 win over Cameroon.

Guinea kept alive their knockout ambitions with a 1-nil win over Gambia.

Algeria play Group D leaders Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon.

At 5, Angola play Mauritania.

Mali can secure a last-16 place with victory over Tunisia in Group E from 8.