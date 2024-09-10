Advertisement
Sport

Egan signs for Burnley

Sep 10, 2024 17:40 By radiokerrynews
Egan signs for Burnley
Burnley have signed Republic of Ireland international John Egan.

The defender has agreed a deal with the Championship club for the rest of this season.

Egan left Sheffield United in the summer.

