Edogbo to go for surgical review

Munster lock Edwin Edogbo is to go for a surgical review next week.

This follows him suffering an achilles tendon injury in their URC defeat to Leinster on St. Stephen's Day.

Graham Rowntree's side are preparing to face Connacht at The Sportsground on New Year's Day.

The Westerners have also been dealt an injury blow.

They're set to be without Diarmuid Kilgallen for a couple of months after he suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury playing in the Investec Champions Cup earlier this month.