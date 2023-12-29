Advertisement
Edogbo to go for surgical review

Dec 29, 2023 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Edogbo to go for surgical review
Munster lock Edwin Edogbo is to go for a surgical review next week.

This follows him suffering an achilles tendon injury in their URC defeat to Leinster on St. Stephen's Day.

Graham Rowntree's side are preparing to face Connacht at The Sportsground on New Year's Day.

The Westerners have also been dealt an injury blow.

They're set to be without Diarmuid Kilgallen for a couple of months after he suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury playing in the Investec Champions Cup earlier this month.

