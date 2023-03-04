East Kerry Senior Football league fixtures and results

Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie
East Kerry Senior Football League Fixtures
Scartaglen v Currow @ 4
East Kerry senior League Results
Dr Crokes 2-15 - Listry 0-06.
Legion 2-13 - Gneeveguilla 1-06.
Spa 4-19 - Cordal 2-10.
