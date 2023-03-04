Advertisement
Sport

East Kerry Senior Football league fixtures and results

Mar 4, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrypodcast
East Kerry Senior Football league fixtures and results
Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie
East Kerry Senior Football League Fixtures

Scartaglen v Currow @ 4

East Kerry senior League Results

Dr Crokes 2-15 - Listry 0-06.

Legion 2-13 - Gneeveguilla 1-06.

Spa 4-19 - Cordal 2-10.

