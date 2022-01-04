Advertisement
East Kerry board to honour one of its founders

Jan 4, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrysport
A wreath will be unveiled at the graveside of a founder of East Kerry GAA this coming Sunday.

Humphrey Murphy was a commanding officer of both the Kerry No 1 and 2 Brigades who defeated Britain in the war of independence.

Humphrey represented Currow GAA Club at the first meeting that formed the East Kerry Board on May 17th, 1925 and was elected vice chairman to Dick Fitzgerald of Dr Crokes.

Johnny Brosnan, Chairman of East Kerry Board, will unveil a wreath at Humphreys graveside in Killentierna Graveyard, Currow, this coming Sunday, January 9th at 2pm

