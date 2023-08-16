Earls set for 100 caps this weekend

Keith Earls will become the ninth Irish player to win 100 caps when he lines out against England on Saturday.
The Limerick native is set to be picked in the starting 15 by coach Andy Farrell for the World Cup warm up match.
