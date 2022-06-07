Advertisement
Sport

Dustin Johnson quits the PGA Tour

Jun 7, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Dustin Johnson quits the PGA Tour Dustin Johnson quits the PGA Tour
Share this article

Former world number one Dustin Johnson has confirmed he's quit the PGA Tour to fully commit to the rebel Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament.

Under current rules, it'll make him ineligible to compete for the USA in the Ryder Cup.

When asked if it was a financial decision, Johnson said it was the right move for his family.

Advertisement

Along with Graeme McDowell and 46 other players, he'll compete in the opening event this week just outside London.

And the ex Masters and US Open champion says he still plans to play in the major championships.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus