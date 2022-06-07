Dustin Johnson quits the PGA Tour

Former world number one Dustin Johnson has confirmed he's quit the PGA Tour to fully commit to the rebel Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament.

Under current rules, it'll make him ineligible to compete for the USA in the Ryder Cup.

When asked if it was a financial decision, Johnson said it was the right move for his family.

Along with Graeme McDowell and 46 other players, he'll compete in the opening event this week just outside London.

And the ex Masters and US Open champion says he still plans to play in the major championships.