Duo re-sign for Kerry FC

Kerry FC defenders Rob Vasiu and Graham O’Reilly have re-signed for the club in a deal which will keep them at Mounthawk Park as work begins ahead of the 2024 season.

Vasiu, who turned 19 during the season, returns to the squad after a successful step up to senior football in 2023. A former St Brendan’s Park player, Rob signed for Kerry FC 6 years ago where he has played Under 15, 17 and 19 League of Ireland football representing the Kingdom.

Rob Vasiu went on to feature in 25 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division games along with featuring in both matches for the kingdom in the Sports Direct FAI Cup.

Graham O’Reilly has also re-signed for Kerry FC having made 13 appearances for the senior side in 2023. 21-year-old O’Reilly, who can play at both right back and in midfield, had played League of Ireland underage for his native Wexford FC, before moving to Waterford FC, where he became captain of the under-19 squad. He also made his debut for the Waterford FC senior side in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at just 18 years of age. Graham was part of the Kerry FC Under 19 squad in 2022 as an overage player before stepping up to the senior ranks last season.

Speaking following his re-signing, Vasiu said “I’m delighted to re-sign for Kerry Football Club. I can’t wait for next year to build on the work done last season and the experience I’ve gained from it. We have the best fans in the league by far and I’m excited to give them the results they deserve.”

Graham O’Reilly said “I’m delighted to be back for another year with Kerry FC. There’s been a great buzz around the county for the upcoming season and I’m hoping we can get the support that we got last year to help us push on. We have a lot to prove from last year and we want to succeed a lot more than what we did last year too. We’re hoping to see you all at Mounthawk Park for the upcoming season”

Also speaking following the two signings, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We’re delighted to have re-signed both Graham and Rob for the 2024 season. Rob has come through the academy set-up and had a very good first season at senior level. Graham signed for the club at under 19 level and has been a great addition to the club. Having spoken to the lads you can tell they’re looking forward to getting back on the pitch in January”

(Pictures with thanks to Adam Kowalczyk)