Duo out of Ireland squad

Mar 18, 2024 16:51 By radiokerrysport
Duo out of Ireland squad
Liam Scales and Troy Parrott have both been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland due to injury.

Interim manager John O'Shea has chosen not to call up any replacements with the squad meeting today ahead of training during the week.

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher has been invited into the group to train alongside Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers.

Ireland take on Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday before hosting Switzerland three days later.

