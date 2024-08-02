Advertisement
Sport

Duo depart Kerry FC

Aug 2, 2024 15:47 By radiokerrysport
Duo depart Kerry FC
Kerry FC v Waterford FC in the Munster Senior Cup Final in Turners Cross, Cork. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC have confirmed that Kevin Williams and Daire McCarthy have departed the club.

Speculation had been rife in recent weeks that they would be leaving the Kingdom outfit.

