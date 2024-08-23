Dundalk v St. Pat’s postponed

Sunday’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting of Dundalk and St. Pat’s has been postponed.

The decision has been made due to what the League describe as the ‘unique opportunity’ for two Irish clubs to compete in the Conference League group stage.

Pat’s drew nil-all last night with Istanbul Basaksehir, with the second leg of their playoff on Wednesday in Turkey.

Derry City have made their second and third signings of the week, with the additions of Duncan Idehen and Sean Robertson.

Idehen is a left-sided centre-back, while Robertson plays at wing-back.

Both players have been registered in time for tonight’s game away to Waterford.

Tolka Park is sold-out for tonight’s Dublin derby clash of Shelbourne and Bohemians.

And bottom side Drogheda United face Sligo Rovers.

Runaway First Division leaders Cork City make the relatively short trip to Cobh tonight.

Second plays fourth at Lissywollen, with Athlone up against Bray Wanderers.

Third placed UCD play Finn Harps, and Treaty United take on Wexford.