Dundalk have parted company with manager Stephen O'Donnell.

The former club captain leaves after two and a half years in the role, having joined from St Pats in late 2021.

Dundalk are currently bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and haven't won any of their eight games so far this season.

O'Donnell's assistant, Patrick Cregg, has also left Oriel Park.