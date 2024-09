A group of Dundalk fans have set up a crowd-funding account to help the club survive its current financial crisis.

Dundalk owner Brian Ainscough revealed last night that he hoped missing wages of players and staff could be paid in the coming days.

He says his focus is on obtaining investment that would enable Dundalk to see out the season.

Advertisement

The Go-Fund-Me account established by a fans group has set a target of 100-thousand euro.