Advertisement
Sport

Dundalk aim to climb out of relegation play-off place

Sep 27, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrynews
Dundalk aim to climb out of relegation play-off place Dundalk aim to climb out of relegation play-off place
Share this article

Dundalk can climb out of the relegation play-off place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Vinny Perth's side host fifth-placed Bohemians at Oriel Park.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Kerry LGFA Review

Sep 26, 2021 17:09
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus