Dundalk aim to climb out of relegation play-off place

Dundalk can climb out of the relegation play-off place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.
Vinny Perth's side host fifth-placed Bohemians at Oriel Park.
Kick off is at 7.45pm.
