Duff hails Shels keeper; Wexford looking for manager

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff has hailed Conor Kearns as the best goalkeeper in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland.

Kearns has signed a new contract keeping him at Tolka Park until the end of the 2024 season.

The 25-year old has kept nine clean sheets in 20 top flight appearances since joining from Galway in January.

Advertisement

Wexford Youths are on the lookout for a new manager.

The club confirmed last night that their 5-nil defeat to Shelbourne was the last in charge for Stephen Quinn.

He led them to the 2021 Women’s FAI Cup, but they are currently sixth in the Women’s Premier Division.