Dubliner plotting downfall of Leicester in Carabao Cup

Dubliner Graham Coughlan is plotting the downfall of Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

He’s in charge of League Two Newport County, who make the trip to the King Power to face Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Leicester's form has improved in the Premier League - and Rodgers says he wants to keep the momentum going

That’s one of seven ties this evening, with Premier League duo Bournemouth and Everton meeting at the Vitality.

Elsewhere, Brentford entertain Gillingham.

League Two strugglers Crawley go to Championship leaders Burnley.

Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City go to Bristol City.

MK Dons play Morecambe, and Stevenage face Charlton.