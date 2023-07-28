Dublin unchanged for Kingdom clash

The Dublin team is unchanged for Sunday's All Ireland Football final against champions Kerry at Croke Park.

That means Ciaran Kilkenny is on the bench as is Sean Bugler, who missed the semi-final win over Monaghan with a calf injury.

Dublin:

Stephen Cluxton

Eoin Murchan

Michael Fitzsimons

David Byrne

James McCarthy

John Small

Lee Gannon

Brian Fenton

Brian Howard

Paddy Small

Paul Mannion

Niall Scully

Cormac Costello

Con O'Callaghan

Colm Basquel

Evan Comerford

Seán Bugler

Ciaran Kilkenny

Tom Lahiff

Seán MacMahon

Jack McCaffrey

Ross McGarry

Cian Murphy

Daire Newcombe

Lorcan O'Dell

Dean Rock