Dublin unchanged for Kingdom clash

The Dublin team is unchanged for Sunday's All Ireland Football final against champions Kerry at Croke Park.
That means Ciaran Kilkenny is on the bench as is Sean Bugler, who missed the semi-final win over Monaghan with a calf injury.
Dublin:
Advertisement
Stephen Cluxton
Eoin Murchan
Michael Fitzsimons
David Byrne
James McCarthy
John Small
Lee Gannon
Brian Fenton
Brian Howard
Paddy Small
Paul Mannion
Niall Scully
Cormac Costello
Con O'Callaghan
Colm Basquel
Evan Comerford
Seán Bugler
Ciaran Kilkenny
Tom Lahiff
Seán MacMahon
Jack McCaffrey
Ross McGarry
Cian Murphy
Daire Newcombe
Lorcan O'Dell
Dean Rock