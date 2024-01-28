Dublin fall to Monaghan; NFL continues today

All Ireland champions Dublin have gotten their Allianz National Football League campaign underway with a loss.

Ciaran McNulty scored 1-1 off the bench as Monaghan pipped Dessie Farrell's men by 3-9 to 1-14 at Croke Park.

Elsewhere, Derry withstood an onslaught late on to beat Kerry by 15 points to 2-8 in Tralee. Shane McGuigan slotted over the winning free late into added time to hand Mickey Harte his first victory as the Oak Leaf County boss.

Advertisement

Armagh kicked off their year with a 12 to 11 point win over Louth.

Kildare began their Division 2 campaign with a 16 point to 12 loss to Cavan.

Meath and Fermanagh played out a 12 point to 1-9 draw in Navan.

Advertisement

In Division 4, Laois bested Longford by 1-12 to 2-7 while Carlow got the better of Tipperary 3-10 to 1-14.

The opening round continues this afternoon.

There's a Connacht derby at Pearse Stadium as Galway and Mayo clash from 1:45pm.

Advertisement

Later, Tyrone and Roscommon meet in Omagh from 3:45pm.

There's a 1:45pm start in the Division 2 clash between Donegal and Cork in Ballybofey.

3 Division 3 games throw in at 2pm this afternoon.

Advertisement

Sligo make the trip to Ennis to face Clare, Offaly play host to Westmeath and Wicklow come up against Down.

Before that, Limerick go north to Antrim for a 12:30pm throw in.

There are 2 game down for decision in Division 4

Advertisement

Wexford cross the Irish Sea to take on London at 1pm while Waterford welcome Leitrim at 2pm.

===

The 2024 Walsh Cup champion will be crowned this afternoon.

Wexford and Galway travel to Netwatch Cullen Park to see who will take the title.

They get underway in Carlow at 1:30pm.