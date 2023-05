Dublin only beat Kildare by two points in their Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

14-points-to-12 was the final score at Croke Park with Stephen Cluxton starting for Dessie Farrell's side and Jack McCaffrey coming on.

They Dubs will now face Louth in the final.

They booked their place in the decider for the first time in 13 years with a 27-points to 2-15 win over Offaly after extra-time.