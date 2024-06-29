Advertisement
Sport

Dublin bid to retain Sam continues this evening

Jun 29, 2024 09:54 By radiokerrysport
Dublin bid to retain Sam continues this evening
Dublin's bid to retain the All-Ireland football title continues this evening.

Dessie Farrell's side meet Galway in the quarter-finals at Croke Park from 6.15pm.

Before that, at 4pm, it's Armagh versus Roscommon.

