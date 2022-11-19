Dromid win South Kerry Championship

Dromid Pearses took the honours in the Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final.

They emerged victorious against Skellig Rangers at a wet and windy Waterville by 2-7 to 7 points in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

It was a point apiece after 5 minutes and a second Niall O'Shea point then put Dromid ahead. The same player netted from the penalty spot 12 minutes in to increase the Dromid lead to 4. Dromid were failing to take full advantage of a very strong wind but eventually made the conditions count when they goaled again in the 23rd minute. Niall O'Shea it was who also netted on this occasion. Dromid were ahead by 2-3 to 0-1 at the break.

Skellig failed to make any real inroads into their deficit in the early stages of the second period and trailed 2-4 to 0-3 after the first ten minutes. The gap stood at 6 ten minutes from time at 2-5 to 5 points. The gap was 5 points entering the final 3 minutes; 2-6 to 0-7. There was only one further score.