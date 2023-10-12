Advertisement
Drogheda set for US takeover

Oct 12, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Drogheda set for US takeover
Drogheda United have provisionally accepted an offer from a US Sports Investment firm to take over the club.

Under the proposal, the Trivela Group will acquire 100pc of Drogheda United FC Limited.

The group also have an involvement with English League Two side Walsall.

Approval on the proposed deal will be sought from Drogheda members at a Special General Meeting next month.

The news comes just 24 hours after it was announced that Treaty United are to be taken over by a Canadian Investment Fund

