Draws have been made for the semi-finals of the Club Football Championships.

Intermediate

Fossa v Austin Stacks

Legion v Milltown Castlemaine

Junior Premier

Ballymac v Ardfert

Listowel v Annascaul

Junior

Renard v Sneem-Derrynane

Beale v Tarbert

Matches are to take place next weekend.