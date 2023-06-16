Draws made for East Kerry Football Championships

Draws have been made for the various East Kerry Football Championships
In the Seniors, sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel & O Donoghue family, 1/4 final pairings are:
Kilcummin or Rathmore v Firies,
Dr Crokes v Currow or Glenflesk,
Legion or Listry v Fossa
Kenmare v Spa or Gneevgullla
Scartaglin received a bye to the final of the Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel sponsored Intermediate Championship, with Listry and Cordal to face off in the semi final.
In the 1/4 finals of the Junior Championship, sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre:
Kilcummin or Fossa v Legion
Dr Crokes or Gneeveguilla v Listry
Rathmore or Spa v Currow
Glenflesk v Firies