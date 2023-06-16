Draws made for East Kerry Football Championships

Draws have been made for the various East Kerry Football Championships

In the Seniors, sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel & O Donoghue family, 1/4 final pairings are:

Kilcummin or Rathmore v Firies,

Dr Crokes v Currow or Glenflesk,

Legion or Listry v Fossa

Kenmare v Spa or Gneevgullla

Scartaglin received a bye to the final of the Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel sponsored Intermediate Championship, with Listry and Cordal to face off in the semi final.

In the 1/4 finals of the Junior Championship, sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre:

Kilcummin or Fossa v Legion

Dr Crokes or Gneeveguilla v Listry

Rathmore or Spa v Currow

Glenflesk v Firies