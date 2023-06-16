Advertisement
Sport

Draws made for East Kerry Football Championships

Jun 16, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Draws made for East Kerry Football Championships Draws made for East Kerry Football Championships
Share this article

Draws have been made for the various East Kerry Football Championships

In the Seniors, sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel & O Donoghue family, 1/4 final pairings are:
Kilcummin or Rathmore v Firies,

Dr Crokes v Currow or Glenflesk,

Advertisement

Legion or Listry v Fossa

Kenmare v Spa or Gneevgullla

Scartaglin received a bye to the final of the Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel sponsored Intermediate Championship, with Listry and Cordal to face off in the semi final.

Advertisement

In the 1/4 finals of the Junior Championship, sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre:

Kilcummin or Fossa v Legion

Dr Crokes or Gneeveguilla v Listry

Advertisement

Rathmore or Spa v Currow

Glenflesk v Firies

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus