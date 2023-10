The draw for the Tralee / St Brendan's District Senior Championship sponsored by Lee Strand took place in the Lee Strand premises on Friday afternoon.

John Mitchels v Austin Stacks; Sat 21st @ 7pm under lights

Churchill v St Pat's; Sat 21st @ 3:30pm

Kerins o Rahilly's v Ballymac,

Ardfert v Na Gaeil.

Match details for the remaining quarter finals to be confirmed after the County Championship games over the weekend.