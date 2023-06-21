Advertisement
Sport

Draw made for the upcoming Heineken Champions Cup campaign

Jun 21, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Draw made for the upcoming Heineken Champions Cup campaign
The draw has been made for the upcoming Heineken Champions Cup campaign

Munster are in Pool 3 and will play Bayonne, Exeter, Toulon and Northampton.

Leinster will be reunited with La Rochelle in the group stage of next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

May’s finalists were drawn in Pool 4 along with Stade Francais, Leicester, the DHL Stormers and Sale.

However, Leinster won’t play the Stormers as they both hail from the URC.

Connacht have a tricky Pool 1 task, as they’ll play Saracens, Bordeaux, Bristol and Lyon.

In Pool 2, Ulster will come up against Stuart Lancaster’s Racing, Top 14 champions Toulouse, Harlequins and Bath.

Opening round games take place in December with The Champions Cup Final takes place in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25th, 2024

