Draw made for Europa League last 16; Kelleher set for an extended spell in Liverpool team

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been drawn to face Sparta Prague in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Brighton will go up against Roma.

West Ham face German side Freiburg and Rangers have been paired with Benfica.

The ties will take place on the 7th and 14th of March.

In the last 16 of the Conference League, Aston Villa will play Ajax.

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set for an extended spell in the Liverpool team.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders says number one Alisson will be out of action until after the March international break due to injury.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all remains doubts ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea.