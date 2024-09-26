Advertisement
Draw for Carabao Cup fourth-round made

Sep 26, 2024 10:55 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool will travel to Brighton in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo both found the net twice in a 5-1 defeat of West Ham.

Arsenal's reward for a 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers is a trip to Preston.

The tie of the round will see Tottenham at home to Manchester City.

In the pick of the other ties, Manchester United will face Leicester City.

Aston Villa are at home to Crystal Palace.

AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle will host Chelsea.

Southampton host Stoke.

Brentford take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Community Stadium.

