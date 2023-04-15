Dramatic day in Premier League

Manchester City can cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to three points if they beat Leicester in the late game.

Tottenham missed the chance to climb into the top four after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

Frank Lampard's winless run as Chelsea interim head coach has continued as they lost 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Wolves eased their relegation fears with a 2-nil victory over Brentford, Everton were beaten 3-1 by Fulham, and bottom side Southampton suffered a 2-nil defeat to Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa cruised past Newcastle 3-nil earlier.