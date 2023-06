Down produced a strong finish to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

Conor Laverty's side came from behind to beat Longford by 1-20 to 1-12 in Newry.

Laois are also through after a 1-11 to 1-9 victory over Fermanagh.

Wexford advanced courtesy of a 1-22 to 2-14 defeat of Offaly and Carlow were 15 points to ten winners over New York.