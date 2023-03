Tralee played Limerick B at 4pm yesterday in their second best of 5 match.

Tralee again were victorious, winning 3 1/2 to 1 1/2.This result maintains their 100 percent record.

Ukrainian pair Yunis Barudi and Oleksandr Zakcadndyi again both won. Syrian Ayman Osman had also a spectacular win with an elaborate check mate. Paul Shanahan drew his match.

Johnny Hoare lost out in a close encounter.