Double Success For Kerry Ladies U16 Footballers

The Kerry Ladies A and B Teams enjoyed victories over Tipperary in Round 2 of the Munster U16 Championship.
Final Scores
A Championship - Tipperary 0-6 Kerry 0-9
B Championship - Tipperary 2-5 Kerry 2-9
