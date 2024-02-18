Advertisement
Sport

Double Success For Kerry Ladies U16 Footballers

Feb 18, 2024 16:25 By radiokerrynews
Double Success For Kerry Ladies U16 Footballers
The Kerry Ladies A and B Teams enjoyed victories over Tipperary in Round 2 of the Munster U16 Championship.

Final Scores

A Championship - Tipperary 0-6 Kerry 0-9

B Championship - Tipperary 2-5 Kerry 2-9

