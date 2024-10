Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson has been handed a double injury blow ahead of the Women's Euros playoff against Georgia.

Experienced duo Louise Quinn and Megan Connolly have been ruled out of both legs of tie.

Lazio midfielder Connolly has a hamstring injury while centurion Quinn has been unable to recover in time from a hip issue.

Gleeson has not called up any new players ahead of their trip to Georgia on Friday.