Advertisement
Sport

Doris named Leinster captain

Sep 12, 2024 12:31 By radiokerrynews
Doris named Leinster captain
Share this article

Caelan Doris has been named as Leinster's new captain for the upcoming season.

The 26 year old back row will be assisted by Garry Ringrose and James Ryan, who will act as vice captains.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

10 players tie lead at Irish Open; Lowry/McIlroy underway within the hour
Advertisement
Kenmare v Dr Crokes opens Garvey's Supervalu SFC this weekend
Arteta extends manager deal with Arsenal
Advertisement

Recommended

Killorglin woman champions new forest tribute to CervicalCheck scandal victims
Kerry GRA rep says training allowance increase is not enough to attract more Garda recruits
10 players tie lead at Irish Open; Lowry/McIlroy underway within the hour
Kenmare v Dr Crokes opens Garvey's Supervalu SFC this weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus