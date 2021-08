Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher says it's up to Croke Park to decide whether or not their season is over.

They withdrew from next weekend's All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final against Kerry today.

The Red Hand's panel has been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak and they have said they will not be able to field a team for the rescheduled fixture.

Speaking today, Dooher says the situation would be different if they were given more time