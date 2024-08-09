Advertisement
Donoghue steps down as manager of hurlers

Aug 9, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrysport
Donoghue steps down as manager of hurlers
Micheal Donoghue has stepped down as manager of the Dublin senior hurlers after two seasons in charge.

The Galwayman could be line for a return to take charge of his native county, who he guided to the All Ireland title in 2017.

