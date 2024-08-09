Donoghue steps down as manager of hurlers

Micheal Donoghue has stepped down as manager of the Dublin senior hurlers after two seasons in charge.
The Galwayman could be line for a return to take charge of his native county, who he guided to the All Ireland title in 2017.
Advertisement
Micheal Donoghue has stepped down as manager of the Dublin senior hurlers after two seasons in charge.
The Galwayman could be line for a return to take charge of his native county, who he guided to the All Ireland title in 2017.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus