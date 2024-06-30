Donegal to face Galway in All Ireland Football Semi Final

Donegal are already into the final four after beating Louth by 1-23 to 18 points.
Eoghán Bán Gallagher with the goal.
That means they'll meet Dublin's conquerors Galway in the next round.
