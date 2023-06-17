Doherty red carded as Ireland lose to Greece

The Republic of Ireland’s chances of Euro 2024 qualifying already appear remote after a dreadful night in Athens.

Stephen Kenny’s side lost 2-1 away to Greece, and remain without a point after two games.

To make matters worse, Matt Doherty was sent-off in injury time.

Next up is the visit of Gibraltar on Monday night.

They lost 3-nil at home to Group B leaders France.

Northern Ireland were denied an injury-time equaliser by VAR as they fell to a 1-nil defeat away to Denmark in Group H.

Kieffer Moore was sent off for Wales, who lost 4-2 at home to Armenia in Group D.

While England made it three-wins from three at the top of Group C with a 4-nil win in Malta.

Scotland are away to Norway this evening, looking to preserve their own 100 per cent start to Group A.

The Republic of Ireland under-21s twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with their Ukrainian counterparts in a friendly in Austria.

The Irish goals came from Brighton’s Andrew Moran, and Bosun Lawal of Celtic.

Next up for Jim Crawford’s side is a meeting with Kuwait on Monday.