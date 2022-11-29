Doherty in Scottish Open action tonight

Ken Doherty will be in first round Scottish Open action this evening.
The 1997 World Champion faces world number-32, Gary Wilson.
Already today there have been victories for Judd Trump, Barry Hawkins and Mark Williams.
