Doherty in final round qualifier action for UK Championship today

Ken Doherty is vying for a place in the first round proper of the UK Championship today.
The former world champion takes on China’s Sijun Yuan in the final round of qualifiers in Leicester.
That match is due to get underway at 1pm.
