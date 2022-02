Novak Djokovic made a winning return as he played for the first time since the controversy over his vaccine status last month.

The world number one beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Djokovic had his visa cancelled ahead of last month's Australian Open and was subsequently deported before the first Grand Slam of the year.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray is also through after a win over Australia's Christopher O'Connell.