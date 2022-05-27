Advertisement
Djokovic continues French Open campaign today

May 27, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrysport
World number one Novak Djokovic continues his French Open campaign at Roland Garros today.

The Serb meets Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in a third round match this afternoon.

13-time champion Rafa Nadal plays Botic Van De Zandschulp.

