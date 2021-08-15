Advertisement
Sport

Disappointing day for Irish golfers abroad

Aug 15, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Disappointing day for Irish golfers abroad Disappointing day for Irish golfers abroad
Share this article

Niall Kearney shot a level-par final round of 72 at the Cazoo Classic in Kent today.

That left him 7-under all round and nine shots off winner Calum Hill of Scotland.

Jonathan Caldwell finished up on 2-under-par.

Advertisement

***

Seamus Power is 3-under-par thru twelve holes of his final round of the Wyndham Championship.

That leaves him 14 shots off joint leaders Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley of the USA.

Advertisement

***

Leona Maguire is 7-under-par after her final round of the Scottish Open.

That leaves the Cavan native eight shots off the lead.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus