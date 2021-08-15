Disappointing day for Irish golfers abroad

Niall Kearney shot a level-par final round of 72 at the Cazoo Classic in Kent today.

That left him 7-under all round and nine shots off winner Calum Hill of Scotland.

Jonathan Caldwell finished up on 2-under-par.

***

Seamus Power is 3-under-par thru twelve holes of his final round of the Wyndham Championship.

That leaves him 14 shots off joint leaders Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley of the USA.

***

Leona Maguire is 7-under-par after her final round of the Scottish Open.

That leaves the Cavan native eight shots off the lead.