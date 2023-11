Dingle selector Liam O'Connor doubts that Mark O'Connor will return from Australia for the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship final.

The Kerry club champions will go up against Cork's Castlehaven in the decider in a fortnight's time.

Dingle, for whom Mark O'Connor lined out for earlier in the season, booked their place in the final by getting past Clonmel Commercials.

Liam O'Connor was happy they got the job done yesterday

The final will be at 2 on Sunday December 10th.